Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Pending Honorarium

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Telangana State President Daulatabad Vasudeva Sharma, a delegation of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam district presidents, including Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarthy Acharya, met Government Advisor Harkara Venugopal Rao to discuss pressing concerns.

The delegation brought to the advisor's attention the pending monthly honorarium for temple priests under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, which has been delayed for the past three months. They urged the government to release the funds immediately.

Responding to their plea, Advisor Venugopal Rao assured the delegation that he would ensure the immediate release of the pending honorarium. Furthermore, he promised to arrange a meeting with Minister Sridhar Babu and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address the issue at the earliest.

Key attendees of the meeting included State President Vasudeva Sharma, General Secretary Prasad, Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarthy Acharya, Mahabubnagar Joint District President Ravi Kumar, Wanaparthy District President Lakshmikant Sharma, and other district representatives and secretaries.