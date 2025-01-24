Live
- 50 years of Deewaar: 'Main Aaj bhi Phenke Hue Paise nahin uthaata'
- BJP Demands Revocation of Ethanol Factory Permission in Rajoli Mandal.
- All-Party Committee Felicitates Ieeja Municipality Governing Body for Exemplary Service
- AMRUT 2.0 Drinking Water Supply Scheme Launched in Gadwal.
- Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Pending Honorarium
- PM Modi encourages Republic Day participants to engage in social change and nation-building
- Odisha budget to focus on jobs: Majhi
- Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Review: Quirky Charm Fails to Salvage Generic Thrills
- Centre mulling 3 refineries of 20 MMTPA capacities each in Ratnagiri
- ED freezes jewellery firm's Rs 21 crore assets
Just In
Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Pending Honorarium
Under the leadership of Telangana State President Daulatabad Vasudeva Sharma, a delegation of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam district presidents, including Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarthy Acharya
Gadwal: Under the leadership of Telangana State President Daulatabad Vasudeva Sharma, a delegation of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam district presidents, including Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarthy Acharya, met Government Advisor Harkara Venugopal Rao to discuss pressing concerns.
The delegation brought to the advisor's attention the pending monthly honorarium for temple priests under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, which has been delayed for the past three months. They urged the government to release the funds immediately.
Responding to their plea, Advisor Venugopal Rao assured the delegation that he would ensure the immediate release of the pending honorarium. Furthermore, he promised to arrange a meeting with Minister Sridhar Babu and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address the issue at the earliest.
Key attendees of the meeting included State President Vasudeva Sharma, General Secretary Prasad, Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarthy Acharya, Mahabubnagar Joint District President Ravi Kumar, Wanaparthy District President Lakshmikant Sharma, and other district representatives and secretaries.