'Dictatorial attitude' of CM KCR; Bandi Sanjay Kumar tells TRS MLAs to introspect

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked TRS legislators to introspect over the 'dictatorial attitude' of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said the TRS MLAs and all those who took vows to uphold democratic values should decide whether they want the Constitution of BR Ambedkar or the Kalvakuntla Constitution?

Lashing out at the State government's decision to hold the budget session of the State Assembly without the Governor's address, the BJP MP called the decision, "unconstitutional and burning of established democratic traditions."

He said the CM has no moral right to continue in his post for lowering the dignity of parliamentary traditions, and conventions in utter disregard to laws. He asked whether it is the kind of respect he accords to the first citizen, a woman and representative of the President of India?

The BJP leader reminded KCR that he is holding the position of CM according to the Constitution and did not win it in a battle. Bandi advised the CM to resign if he does not have faith in the Constitution.

He said "it is meaningless to expect from him (CM KCR) to respect the representative of the Constitution when he does not have faith it." Unlike in the Independence Day and Republic Day speeches, the Governor reads out the text approved by the Cabinet.

Bandi asked whether the CM was sincere enough to let the Governor present the achievement of his government and face the Opposition in the House.