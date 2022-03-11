Digital classes in govt. schools under Telangana's 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme': Sabitha

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme' to develop the government schools across the state by providing required amenities, said education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in the assembly session today.



The minister responded to the questions of legislative members and said that the scheme is being implemented in the name of Mana Ooru - Mana Badi in the villages and Mana Basti - Mana Badi in the towns.

"Under this program, 12 items were undertaken that include water supply, toilets, electrical issues, drinking water problems, furniture, painting, green chart boards, compound walls, dining halls, digital classrooms and more are proposed," she said, adding that the scheme will be implemented in three phases.

She continued that the government has proposed to spend around Rs 7000 crore. Besides, the government will also introduce English medium in all the government schools in the next academic year.