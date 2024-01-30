Digital health card soon to come knocking on door across State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken some crucial decisions to improve medical care facilities, including digital health profile card for all, speed up payment of Arogyasri bills, focus on providing all services in AIIMS at Bibinagar and speedy completion of TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal.

He instructed officials to prepare a digital health profile for everyone in State and link the profile card with a unique number which will enable it to provide required treatment in emergency situations. The card will also be linked with Arogyasri card . Removal of mandated requirement of white ration card to avail the Arogyasri benefit is also under active consideration. Due to this provision, the number of people demanding new white ration cards increased abnormally in State.

The construction of TIMS Super Specialty Hospitals in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal will be done on a war footing. The CM said medical colleges would be linked

to hospitals so that there is no shortage of doctors. In the high level review Reddy inquired about details of medical, nursing and para-medical colleges which are yet to be started

and suggested to officials to look into setting up a medical college and a nursing college at Kodangal.

The CM said complete medical services at Bibinagar AIIMS which will benefit people of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts and reduce burden on Osmania Hospital and NIMS. He ordered officials to visit AIIMS and prepare complete report. He said he will also meet the Union Health minister, if necessary, and explain necessity of providing full medical services in AIIMS.

The CM asked officials to develop alternative facilities so that people across State should not rely only on Hyderabad for medical treatment. Area-wise better medical treatment facilities should be developed and provide best medical care to people. He suggested to officials to continue the Arogyasri services in the concerned medical colleges. The officials informed the CM about problems being faced in expansion of Osmania Hospital. Reddy said the issue of Osmania Heritage building is pending before the court; the government will take a decision as to how to proceed as per court directive.

The CM asked officials to clear Arogyasri bills of government hospitals every month. The officials were directed to enter into an agreement with private hospitals for release of Arogyasri bills every three months. The pending Rs 270 crore Arogyasri bills for government hospitals and teaching hospitals affiliated to government medical colleges would be released immediately.