Dilapidate building demolished in Hyderabad

The officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday demolished a dilapidated building in Shastripuram.



The building of the wall in Owaisi hills was damaged due to the incessant rains in the last few days. The officials said that the building was posing a danger to the people. "We have asked the residents to pull it down and the people did not object to it," said Shashtripuram corporator and AIMIM leader Mohammad Mubin.

According to the GHMC officials, the building was located on a hill and posed a threat to other buildings in case it collapsed. "The locality has two more buildings which are in damaged state and appropriate measures will be taken," said the GHMC officials.