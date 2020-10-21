Dip in corona cases in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: There is a gradual decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases being recorded across Palamuru region in the last one month, giving relief to the health authorities of the five districts of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

However, the health experts cautioned the public to follow Covid-19 norms strictly as the festival season is fast approaching and people tend to travel to places. Else there is a possibility of another spike in corona cases in the region, they warned.

From about 500 to 1,000 cases per day being reported during August and September months, the number of cases drastically fell to around 100 to 150 per day in this region.

Nagarkurnool district DMHO Sudhakar Lal said only 154 cases were recorded a day ago in the five districts against about 900 to 1,000 cases during the same date in August. This clearly explains that coronavirus infection has drastically reduced during the past one month. But, he said, one should not neglect the chances of getting infected with the virus and must follow all precautionary measures like wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands regularly.

Particularly, during Dasara festival season people should be more cautious as slightest negligence may lead to another spike in Covid-19 cases in the region, Sudhakar Lal stated.

In Nagarkurnool district, an average of 40 new corona cases are being recorded every day. However, the DM&HO said that they are on high alert and taking all necessary measures to ensure the virus do not spread further.

As per the latest statistics on Tuesday, Nagarkurnool witnessed 40 new cases, Wanaparthy recorded 39 cases, Gadwal 20 cases while Narayanpet eight new cases. In view of this, the health officials have cautioned the public to follow all covid-19 rules to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.