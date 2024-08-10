Director Nag Ashwin visits his home town, extends assistance to school

NagarKurnool: No matter how high one rises in life, they should never forget their birthplace and mother. The bond with one's hometown is as deep as the bond with one's mother, and everyone should strive to develop their village, stated District Collector Bhadawath Santosh and Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy.

On Saturday, in Ithole village, Tadoor Mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, the newly constructed 4 additional classrooms in the Government High School, funded by Kalki director Nag Ashwin with Rs 66 lakh, were inaugurated by District Collector Bhadawath Santosh and MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy.

During the event, the District Collector remarked that no one should forget the village where they were born and the school that gave them life, no matter how successful they become. He stressed that it is everyone's responsibility to contribute to the development of their native village and school.

He congratulated Nag Ashwin, who has earned global fame with the film Kalki, for his financial contribution to the school in his hometown. He also urged teachers to work with dedication to ensure that the students studying in the school are groomed for higher success.

The Collector mentioned that with the help of donors, the required toilets and basic facilities in the school will be completed. He also encouraged the teachers to work hard to provide quality education, so that the students can achieve great success.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy said that it is a matter of pride that Nag Ashwin, who rose to global fame with Kalki at a young age, hails from Nagar Kurnool. He commended Nag Ashwin for not forgetting his birthplace and for constructing the additional rooms needed by the school. He urged other high-ranking individuals to take inspiration from Nag Ashwin and contribute to the development of government schools and hospitals.

Director Nag Ashwin, while addressing the gathering, mentioned that in response to his parents' wishes, he decided to contribute to resolving the issues faced by the village school. He promised to develop the village’s temple school into a model institution. He also encouraged the students to study diligently, achieve high positions, and bring pride to the village by becoming directors, actors, doctors, and lawyers.

Nag Ashwin assured that by next year, all basic facilities in the school would be provided, and the school would be developed into a model institution. He urged everyone in the village to enroll their children in the government school, assuring them that students in government schools have a bright future.

Nag Ashwin's mother Jayanti Reddy, father Jayaram Reddy, former Sarpanch Indumathi, family members Krishnareddy, Ram Reddy, Narasimhareddy, District Education Officer Govindarajulu, Mandal Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy, School Principal Bhaskar Reddy, teachers, students, and villagers attended the event.

