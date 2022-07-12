Disaster Relief Force ready to save lives during floods 

Hyderabad: The Disaster management teams in the urban parts of Telangana is monitored by an enforcement wing established for a specific purpose that is to keep citizens life safe. The management teams are fully geared up to meet any situation following heavy rains lashing the city and other parts of the State.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits the Disaster Management team has been directed to be on alert and closely monitor the low-lying and catchment areas under Musi river, as two gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were lifted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB).

About 360 fully trained professionals and multi utility customised vehicles comprising eight LMV teams and 11 trucks have been kept ready to undertake rescue operations if needed. The force deals with any disaster situation like urban floods, structural collapses, fire accidents, rail or road accidents and animal rescues as its prime duties.

Tree cutting occupies a prime slot in the DRF operations when they fall across the road. Following continuous rains in Hyderabad for last three days, the DRF teams have been put on high alert. Officials claim that the administration is prepared to take up clearing water stagnation in the areas if any houses were marooned.

Moreover, round-the-clock rescue enforcement force is even supported by a vigilance network in the urban parts under the urban development department of the State. During the current rainy season, the vigilance network is monitoring the issues pertaining to the existence of dilapidated structures meticulously and the engineering teams were entrusted to take up necessary action. Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar has been closely monitoring the situation continuously.