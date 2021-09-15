Disclosing victim's identity is an offence: warns police in Saidabad rape case

The Hyderabad police has warned the people who were taking out rallies in support of the victim's family are publicising the identity of the six-year-old girl which is against the directives of Supreme Court.



In a tweet, the Hyderabad city police said, "Disclosing the identity of the victims in heinous crimes is described as an offence, guidelines & Supreme Court Orders issued (in 2018 in case, Nipun Saxena & Ors. vs Union of India) to strictly not publish the details of the victims of rape as restricted u/s 228A of the IPC."





As per the section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter revealing the identity of the victim is an offence and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine.