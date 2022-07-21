Discrepancies in road works at Jalpally adding to public woes

Jalpally: Leave alone encroachments in water bodies and nalas in several wards, even road works being sanctioned after hard efforts are not being taken up seriously, as per set specification in the Jalpally municipality, where contractors are found involved in grave discrepancies while taking up assigned works.

It is said that the contractors, though taking part in tenders and winning contracts of works in different areas, are least taking up the work despite securing orders simply cocking a snook at the engineering officials. The authorities concerned are confined to issue notices to the erring contractors time and again without hoping for any correctional measures from higher-ups.

As a result multiple works costing crores of rupees are left pending for a long time despite being cleared from the authorities concerned after hard efforts while people in wards face severe inconvenience due to absence of basic infrastructure.

Recently, the Quality Control Board authorities found grave discrepancies in a road work being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.22 lakh near Markaz in Quba Colony in ward 24. According to a site inspection report, secured by The Hans India, the authorities found that the Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) density was not settled properly on the bed as per the set specification.

"As per the specifications, the thickness of WMM should be 150 mm but during the inspection the density was found to be less than the specification. More so, the rolling and compaction too was not found satisfactory," the report said.

"We are issuing show-cause notices time and again to the errant contractors but to no avail. They are giving too hoots to such notices; some are even behaving cantankerously with the inspecting authorities. We have brought the matter to the notice of our senior officials and their reaction is awaited," informed Ishrath Ayesha, Assistant Executive Engineer, Jalpally Municipality.