DISHA meet sheds light on govt welfare schemes

Warangal: The onus is on the Central and State governments to ensure all the benefits of the welfare schemes being implemented by them reach the beneficiaries, Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Member P Balaram Naik said.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting of the Warangal district on Friday,

Balaram Naik directed the administration to sensitise the people about the welfare schemes and identify the eligible beneficiaries.

Balaram directed the officials to send proposals for the filling of vacant Anganwadi helper posts. He also told them to book cases against those fair-price shop dealers who indulged in the smuggling of rice. He directed the officials to arrest the pipeline leakages in Warangal and ensure water supply to all the residents.

Referring to the Smart City Mission, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that 49 works have been completed and the other 59 works are in various stages of the total 108 components worth Rs 945 crore. Warangal district collector Satya Sarada said that efforts are on to implement welfare schemes for all the distressed sections.

MLC Baswaraj Saraiah sought the committee to ensure basic amenities in all the schools. He also urged the government to release the pending bills of work completed under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme.

Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy sought the government to establish Krishi Vignan Kendra. He also emphasised the need for rationalizing schools based on students’ strength. He urged the government to ensure the drinking water supply to Narsampet by completing AMRUT 2.0 before March 2025.

Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju explained the importance of installing CCTV cameras in all the schools and linking them with the nearest police stations. He urged the government to set up a primary health centre in the 14th Division. These apart, the DISHA committee also shed light on several welfare schemes of the Centre and the State.