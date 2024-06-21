Live
- ‘O Manchi Ghost’ review: Offers laughter and intrigue
- Delhi court cited lack of direct evidence by ED for grant of bail to CM Kejriwal
- International Yoga Day Celebrations
- NEET exam row: MP Congress stages protest in Bhopal
- BJP Workers In West Bengal Seek Shelter Amid Fears Of Trinamool Congress Attacks
- New Law To Combat Exam Paper Leaks And Solver Gangs In Uttar Pradesh
- Delhi High Court Halts Release Of Arvind Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case
- Markets end lower on profit booking, Adani Ports jump before Sensex inclusion
- ‘Bujji Meka’ from ‘Pottel’ is a melodious number
- Rakul, Jackkysets couple goals on International Yoga Day
Just In
Dismissal of women workers in Sitarama Project Company without any information
Highlights
Aswapurm: It is noteworthy that the women workers who have been working in Mega Company for the last three years in Sitaramapuram village in...
Aswapurm: It is noteworthy that the women workers who have been working in Mega Company for the last three years in Sitaramapuram village in Ashwapuram Mandal have been dismissed without any information and CPI should immediately take them back to work. *A. I. T. U. The workers, CPI, AITUC leaders staged a large-scale dharna at the main gate of the Sitarama project GM office demanding c.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS