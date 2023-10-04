Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay said that KCR has not been seen for 15 days. I want CM KCR to be good and all want to see him. He said CM KCR wanted to hold a press meet on Modi's comments.

Kalwakuntla Ajay Rao (KTR) has poisoned has attacked Modi with baseless allegations, he said. With Modi's visit, there is sure to be an earthquake in Pragati Bhavan, he said. Bandi Sanjay said that Santosh Rao is not allowed to enter KCR's house. On the other hand, KCR's son-in-law is said to have busted a TV on Tuesday. It is said that dispute has begun in Kalvakuntla's family, he said.

He said that Telangana is ashamed of KTR's language. If KTR is the CM candidate, MLAs will come out of BRS party. He warned KTR that if the BJP people start using foul language, he cannot tolerate it.