Distance curbs relaxed for purchasing tickets thru 'UTS' Mobile App

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has relaxed the distance restrictions for using UTS Mobile Application for purchasing unreserved tickets from existing 5 km to 10 km in suburban stations and from 5 km to 20 km in case of non-suburban stations.

A release said the railway has introduced 'UTS' Mobile Application for issuing unreserved tickets in 2018. The response from rail-users has been very good. Since then, with the number of people utilising the app is steadily increasing.

To further encourage the rail passengers to use the app, the railways has relaxed the distance restriction by giving more area coverage to the unreserved passengers to use the digital purchase option.

Generally, a huge segment of passengers travel by unreserved tickets for whom, the app is a more convenient option to obtain hassle-free tickets. The app works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of the operating systems and the same can be downloaded free. The main benefits of the app is passengers can purchase unreserved, platform and season tickets through their mobile (cashless) as per their convenience without standing in queue at booking counters.

Being paperless, it is also environmentally friendly. The payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, Pay TM, Mobikwik or through internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to rail-users, said a senior SCR officer.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager In-charge, has appealed to rail-users in general and passengers travelling in unreserved compartments in particular to utilise the app and have a comfortable journey without standing or waiting in queues to purchase tickets at stations.