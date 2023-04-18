Distribution of podu land pattas in Sircilla soon: KTR

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana government is implementing many programmes for the development and welfare of tribals and fulfilling their decades-old demands under the leadership of CM KCR.

On Monday, he participated in the Birappa festival in Dumala village of Ellareddypet mandal. Special puja was performed to the Lord. Later, additional classrooms and infrastructure development works were started in schools under Mana Ooru Mana Badi at a cost of Rs.33 lakh in Rajanna Peta village.

In the same village, a Gram Panchayat office built at a cost of Rs.37 lakh was inaugurated. Earlier, Minister Rama Rao, who stopped for a short time at Kistu Naik's Tanda, enquired about the women's problems.

Later he opened the office of the Agricultural Co-operative Society in Bakurupalli Tanda Gram Panchayat building and then Racharla Timmapur and addressed the public.

He said that CM KCR has made 3,416 Thandas into Gram Panchayats and made 31,000 tribals into public representatives in Telangana.

Rama Rao said that each gram panchayat building in the new Gram Panchayats is being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The reservation for tribals, which was 6% in united Andhra Pradesh, has been increased to 10% in Telangana. Soon a comprehensive study will be conducted regarding the podu lands and lavani lands in the State and all the deserving ones will be given pattas.

Soon podu lands pattas will be given in Sircilla district. Bhumi Puja programme will be held for the construction of Girijana Bhavan on two acres in Rajanna Sircilla district centre and Minister Satyavati Rathore will be invited in this programme.

Houses will be granted under the Grilahakshmi scheme in order of priority to all the poor families who have no houses. The KCR government is the only government that provides insurance if a farmer dies. So far, more than Rs 5,000 crore insurance compensation has been provided to one lakh farmer families under Rythu Bima, Rama Rao said.

He reiterated that the KCR government is the government which is giving pension to the beedi workers without asking anyone. Why the previous governments have not done all these things in 68 years, he questioned. Because CM KCR is a leader with a heart, so many welfare schemes are being implemented in Telangana, he said.

The minister said that 90 sewing kits will be provided to the women who have taken sewing training in Rajannapet village within a month. Since 2014, Rs 20.38 crore has been spent for development works in Rajannapet village alone.

The Minister reiterated that most of the model villages in the country are in Telangana state.

Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghavareddy, TESCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, RDO T Srinivasa Rao, Ellareddypet Mandal MPP, ZPTC, Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, officials and others participated in the programme.