District Administrator Musharaf Ali Farooqui told to speed up vaccination drive

Nirmal: District Administrator Musharaf Ali Farooqui on Tuesday said that the vaccination special drive should be speeded up to provide complete protection from covid.

Addressing a review meeting with district officials on the ongoing vaccination special drive held at Collector conference hall, he directed the authorities to intensify the vaccination special drive to provide complete protection to the people.

He informed that so far 290 villages are vaccinated and added that due to festivities are round the corner the people will be safe only if they are vaccinated and the vaccination is available in the wards of the villages.

He said that more attention should be paid to Mudhol, Kubir, Kuntala and Basra in particular and stickers should be affixed to every house. Medical health officials and special officers should inspect the camps to create awareness among the people and conduct a special drive by the 14th of this month

Additional Collector Rambabu, District Medical and health officer Dhanraj and others were present.