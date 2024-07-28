District BJP Holds Mano Pad Mandal Working Committee Meeting

Gadwal: The Manava Padu Mandal Working Committee meeting was held today under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manava padu Mandal President G. Murali Krishna. The meeting saw the presence of key figures including State OBC Program Co. Co Convener Naga mallayya as the chief guest. Alampur Contested MLA Rajagopal Garu and Rashtra Kisan Morcha executive member Balaram Reddy Garu were also in attendance.

During the event, the speakers urged candidates and mandals to actively contest in the upcoming Local Body elections for MPTC, ZP TC, Gram Sarpanch, and Ward Members positions under the BJP banner. The discussions focused on the party's strategies and preparations for the elections, emphasizing the need for unity and vigorous campaigning.

The committee members criticized the Congress party for failing to deliver on its promises, particularly the six guarantees given to the farmers. They accused Congress of misleading the farmers by not providing the promised funds under the crop investment scheme. Despite Congress's pledge to provide Rs. 15,000 per acre, the farmers have yet to receive any financial assistance, leading them to incur debts to sustain their agricultural activities.

Prominent figures such as Mandal General Secretary Lakshminarayana, Mandal Vice President Kurumanna Shekhar, Kisan Morcha Presidents Thimmappa, Venkatesh, Parasuramudu, and Madhusudan Ravi were among the participants. The meeting highlighted the BJP's commitment to addressing the farmers' issues and ensuring better governance at the local level.

The gathering concluded with a call to action for all BJP members and activists to work diligently towards securing a victory in the forthcoming elections, aiming to bring about positive changes and support for the agricultural community in the district.