District Chief Justice review meeting with officials

Kothagudem: Kothagudem Legal: Patil Vasanth, Chief Justice of Bhadradri Kottagudem district held a review meeting with the police officers on Saturday. District Chief Justice Patil Vasanth spoke in the review meeting held in the meeting hall of Bhadradrikottagudem district court premises.

On this occasion he said that the pending cases from 2017 to 2020It was ordered that the warrants should be executed expeditiously, otherwise notices should be given to the sureties and summoned.

The Chief Justice of the district said on this occasion that the SC and ST Court will come soon in Bhadradrikottagudem district. In this program, Joint Collector Venugopal, District Legal Service Secretary Gollapudi Bhanumathi, Judges Battula Rama Rao, K.Sai Sri, V.Siva Naik, DCRBDSP N. MallaiahSwamy, Ar Satish Kumar, Public Prosecutor Posani Radhakrishnamurthy, Additional Public Prosecutor Velgala Nagireddy, Ravi Vijayakumar, P.V.D. Lakshmi, APPs N. Lavanya, Vishwashanthi, Excise Department Assistant Superintendent Karamchand Two