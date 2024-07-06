District civil judge Ganta Kavita participates in an awareness programme against raging

Gadwal: At a legal science conference organized by the District Judge leagal services authority, Principal Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Ganta Kavita devi, spoke out against the practice of ragging in educational institutions. The event took place at the local Palamuru government PD center's college hall on Saturday morning.

Judge Kvitadevi emphasized the severe emotional and mental harm caused by ragging, noting that it can lead to tragic consequences, including loss of life. She stressed that ragging is punishable by law and urged students to focus on their studies, aim for their goals, and earn respect from their parents and teachers.

In addition to addressing ragging, Judge Kavita devi also highlighted the importance of preventing child marriage, advocating for well-planned futures for young individuals. The conference also featured contributions from Advocate P.O. Narasimha, who supported the call for students to concentrate on their education and personal development.

The event served as a reminder of the legal and moral responsibilities of students to foster a safe and supportive educational environment.