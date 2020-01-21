District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam reviews poll arrangements

Vikarabad: District Collector Ayesha Masrat Khanam held a review meeting on arrangements being made for municipal elections with officials concerned through video conference on Monday. She directed the municipal commissioners and tahsildars to inspect the arrangements on a regular basis.

She asked the officials to ensure all the facilities including tents, lighting, fans and chairs are in place. "Help desk should be made available for voters to know their polling booth numbers. Sanitation staff should make sure toilets are kept clean," she added.