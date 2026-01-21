District Collector commits to progress of tribal communities

Asifabad: District Collector K. Haritha, the first woman to assume the office in the district, on Tuesday vowed to work tirelessly for the development and welfare of tribal communities in Asifabad. She offered special prayers at the Komaram Bheem memorial in Joden Ghat, Kerameri mandal, and paid her respects by garlanding the statue of the tribal leader.

During her visit, the Collector explored the museum, observing decorations, portraits, and exhibits detailing the history and culture of the tribal communities. She interacted with tribal leaders and officials to understand their concerns and emphasised that the administration would work in close coordination with officials to address issues and promote the overall development of the tribal population.

K. Haritha also highlighted that particular attention would be given to resolving problems in Joden Ghat village. Her arrival in the village was marked by a traditional tribal welcome, reflecting the community’s respect and hopes for her leadership.