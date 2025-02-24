District Collector Emphasizes Mandatory Aadhaar Updates for Accessing Government Services.

Gadwal : Aadhaar has become a crucial document for availing various services, and every citizen must possess an Aadhaar card while ensuring their details and biometrics are updated, stated District Collector BM Santosh.

The District-Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee Meeting was held on Monday at the Integrated District Offices Complex, chaired by the District Collector. UIDAI Deputy Director Chaitanya Reddy joined the meeting via video conference from Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized that updating Aadhaar is essential to access central and state government welfare schemes and public services. He urged citizens to update their Aadhaar details to avoid future difficulties in availing services.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar registration for children, the Collector directed that parents must register Aadhaar for all newborns and children below five years. Additionally, biometric updates are mandatory for children aged between 5 to 15 years.

The Collector clarified that address changes on Aadhaar require only a proof of residence, but for date of birth corrections, a birth certificate is mandatory. He instructed Municipal Commissioners and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to speed up the issuance of birth certificates.

To ensure seamless Aadhaar registration for students, the Collector advised that students must verify their Aadhaar details before registering for examinations like JEE and NEET. He directed the Education Department to immediately take steps to update Aadhaar biometrics for all school students.

To facilitate the Aadhaar update process, mega camps will be organized across the district. The District Manager of Aadhaar Seva Kendras was instructed to take necessary measures to ensure smooth operations.

The meeting was attended by RDO Srinivasa Rao, Project Manager Naresh, EDM Shiva, DMHO Siddappa, Lead Bank Manager Ayyappa Reddy, DDWO Sunanda, Municipal Commissioners, MeeSeva Operators, and other officials.
















