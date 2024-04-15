District Collector Uday Kumar held a review meeting with rice millers on CMR

Live
Just In
District Collector Uday Kumar conducted a review of CMR (custom milled rice) rice supply with rice millers in the chamber of Additional Collector Sitarama Rao (Revenue) in the Collectorate on Monday.
Nagarkurnool: District Collector Uday Kumar conducted a review of CMR (custom milled rice) rice supply with rice millers in the chamber of Additional Collector Sitarama Rao (Revenue) in the Collectorate on Monday.
On this occasion, the Collector said.... The Collector ordered the millers to immediately submit the CMR rice to be submitted to the government for 2023-24 Kharif. The Collector warned that action would be taken if the millers did not provide the 47 thousand metric tons of CMR rice to be handed over to the CMR FCI within the stipulated time.
The officials were ordered to take strict action against the millers who did not hand over the CMR rice within the deadline. District Revenue Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao, District Civil Supplies Department Officer Swamikumar, District Manager Balaraju and millers of the district participated in this meeting.