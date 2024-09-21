District Collector Urges Completion of Oil Palm Cultivation Target

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to achieve the set target for oil palm cultivation in the district. He issued these instructions during a review meeting on oil palm cultivation held on Saturday at the IDOC Conference Hall, attended by officials from the horticulture, agriculture, and rural development departments.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector emphasized the need for coordinated efforts by officials to expand the area under oil palm cultivation. Out of the planned 10,000 acres for oil palm farming in the district, 6,500 acres have already been identified for cultivation. The remaining 4,000 acres should be brought under cultivation by encouraging more farmers, paving the way for the establishment of an oil palm processing factory in Gadwal. This would enhance marketing opportunities for local farmers.

The Collector urged officials to raise awareness among farmers about oil palm cultivation, offering them guidance and support. Farmers should be informed about the cultivation process, subsidies, and other relevant details. He added that farmers could also generate income from intercropping during the initial phase of oil palm cultivation, and agriculture officials at the mandal level should educate them about this opportunity.

To encourage more farmers, the Collector suggested showcasing the success stories of those who have already prospered with oil palm farming. He also instructed officials to clearly explain the potential income, profits, and risks associated with oil palm farming. Bankers were advised to extend necessary loans and subsidies to farmers. The Rural Development Organization was also asked to collaborate and promote oil palm farming under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The government provides Rs. 2,100 per year for four years (totaling Rs. 8,400) for crop management and intercropping, Rs. 11,001 for purchasing saplings, and Rs. 41,325 for farmers with job cards under MGNREGS. Additionally, the government offers a 100% subsidy on drip irrigation equipment for SC and ST farmers, 90% for BC farmers, and 80% for OC farmers. Farmers are required to pay a share of 10% for SC/ST, 10% for BC, and 20% for OC, along with a 12% GST. With this support, farmers can achieve good yields at a lower cost.

The Collector emphasized the importance of weekly reports and assured that this initiative aims to provide farmers with continuous income sources.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Horticulture Officer Akbar Basha, Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, LDM Ayyappu Reddy, officials from TS Oil Fed, APOs, and mandal-level horticulture, agriculture, and rural development officers were present at the meeting.