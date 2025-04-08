District Legal Cell Secretary Kavitha Devi Inspects Pulikal Government High School, Emphasizes Nutritious Midday Meals and Student Welfare

Gadwal: Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, visited the Government High School in Pulikal village to inspect the facilities, particularly focusing on the midday meal program. During her visit, she closely examined the arrangements made for the distribution of midday meals to the students.

She stressed the importance of providing nutritious and high-quality meals strictly in accordance with the menu guidelines. Kavitha Devi instructed the concerned staff to ensure that the meals are prepared with adequate nutritional value to support the health and well-being of the students.

Addressing the students, she encouraged them to take full advantage of the facilities and services provided by the government, and to focus on their studies to shape a bright future. She urged them to be disciplined, dedicated, and utilize every opportunity for personal and academic development.

In a compassionate gesture, she personally interacted with the students to understand their challenges and issues, assuring them of appropriate measures to address their concerns.

The visit witnessed active participation from the school staff including teachers Zaheer, Yakobu, Ram Anjaneyulu, Sudheer, Madhu, Sumalatha, and Aruna, who accompanied the Secretary during the inspection and supported the initiatives aimed at improving the school environment.

This visit is seen as part of the broader efforts by the District Legal Services Authority to ensure welfare programs like midday meals are effectively implemented and that students in rural schools receive the support they need for holistic development.