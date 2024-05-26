District Police Effectively Stopping Cannabis Trafficking

Bhadradri Kothagudem District :

Strict action will be taken if caught transporting ganja: SP Rohit Raju IPS

*District to prevent smuggling of ganja District SP Rohit Raju IPS issued a statement today that special vigilance has been set up and strict action will be taken against the people who are involved in trafficking and cases will be registered as per the law. , gathering informationIt has been informed that the transportation of prohibited ganja will be stopped.





*As part of this, yesterday i.e. on 25.05.2024, those who were transporting ganja were caught within the limits of three police stations in the district and a huge amount of ganja was seized.



*Bhadrachalam SS Vijayalakshmi along with his staff was checking vehicles in front of RTA office on Koonavaram Road under Bhadrachalam Police Station while 427 was being transported in two vehicles.A kilo of ganja was seized, the value of which is approximately Rs.1,06,58,000/-. 07 persons from Mothugudem and Sukumamidi of Andhra Pradesh state were caught by the police while transporting this ganja in two vehicles to Musapeta in Hyderabad using plywood sheets.





*SCI Srinivas with his staff conducting vehicle checks at Saibaba Temple on Jangareddygudem Road under Ashwaraopet Police Station.While doing so, four persons in a bolero van were caught hiding 359 kg of ganja in the back of a bolero van from Allurisitaramaraju district, Darakonda, Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Its value is approximately Rs.89,83,000/-. SSI Tirupati along with his staff were conducting vehicle checks at Ashwapuram police station area and three personsAshwapuram police caught 249 kg of ganja from Chintoor, Alluri Sitaramaraju District, Andhra Pradesh State by cutting inside the rear luggage cabin, cutting the part below the seats like shelves and transporting it to Hyderabad. /-will be.





* In these three incidents approximately Rs.2,58,48,500/-(two crore fifty eight)1035 Kgs of prohibited ganja worth Rs.1 lakh forty eight thousand five hundred) seized and the vehicles used for transportation were seized and such persons were arrested and sent to jail.

