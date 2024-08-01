Live
- Iran calls for OIC meeting to condemn Hamas chief's assassination
- 4 killed, 49 missing after five overnight cloudbursts in Himachal
- BSF nabs Indian tout after thwarting infiltration bid from Bangladesh
- Extreme weather could continue hitting China in August: forecast
- Lebanese live in fear of military escalation between Hezbollah, Israel
- Shallow groundwater in Punjab's Malwa unfit for drinking: Central University
- Ethiopia approves 1.5-billion-USD financial agreements with World Bank's IDA
- Wayanad disaster toll reaches 281, 200 still missing, CM Vijayan stresses on rehabilitation
- Paris Olympics: Shooters Anjum, and Sift finish 18 and 21 in women’s 50m Rifle 3P
- Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
Just In
District SP Gaikwad Inaugurates Volleyball Court at Police Parade Ground
Highlights
District SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad inaugurated a volleyball court for police personnel at the Parade Ground in the old headquarters of Nagar Kurnool district.
NagarKurnool: District SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad inaugurated a volleyball court for police personnel at the Parade Ground in the old headquarters of Nagar Kurnool district.
During the event, the SP highlighted the importance of sports in promoting good health and well-being, emphasizing that engaging in sports daily can lead to a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged the Nagar Kurnool district police staff to participate in some form of sport regularly.
The event was attended by Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar, DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, SIs Govardhan, Narender Reddy, Mahesh, RSI Ghouse Pasha, and around 50 police personnel.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS