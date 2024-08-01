District SP Gaikwad Inaugurates Volleyball Court at Police Parade Ground

NagarKurnool: District SP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad inaugurated a volleyball court for police personnel at the Parade Ground in the old headquarters of Nagar Kurnool district.

During the event, the SP highlighted the importance of sports in promoting good health and well-being, emphasizing that engaging in sports daily can lead to a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged the Nagar Kurnool district police staff to participate in some form of sport regularly.

The event was attended by Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar, DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, SIs Govardhan, Narender Reddy, Mahesh, RSI Ghouse Pasha, and around 50 police personnel.





