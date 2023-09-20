District SP Goush Alam IPS who conducted surprise inspection of Kannaigudem Police Station

Mulugu: A surprise inspection was conducted at Kannaigudem police station in Mulugu district on Wednesday by the district SP. As part of the inspection, the records of the station were inspected, the status of the cases registered was inquired from the SSI and CI and appropriate instructions were given.

The weapons in the station were examined for their maintenance and security. After inspecting the surroundings of the police station, the SP ordered to take more measures in terms of security. When the complainants come, they should be provided with minimum facilities, minimum security should be provided to them and immediate action should be taken regarding their complaint.

ASP Sirishetty Sankeerth IPSCI Ethurunagaram Raju SI Suresh police station staff participated in this program.











