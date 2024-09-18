Live
- Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
- District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Stresses Effective Implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
- State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham
- Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect
- Nine persons injured in explosion at a house in Kishanbagh
- Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation
- HDFC Pension Becomes First Private Sector Pension Fund Manager to Surpass Rs. 1 Lakh Crore in AUM
- University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi
Just In
District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
Highlights
Jogulamba Gadwal District SP, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar today.
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar today.
Constable Sravani, who was diligently performing her reception duties at the police station and serving the public with great responsibility, lost her life unexpectedly in the accident. SP Srinivas Rao expressed his sorrow, stating that her absence is an irreplaceable loss to the district police force.
He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and assured that the police department would provide full support and assistance to them during this difficult time.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS