District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP, Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of Kumari Sravani (WPC-230), a woman constable serving at KT Doddi Police Station, who passed away in a road accident near Nagarjuna Sagar today.

Constable Sravani, who was diligently performing her reception duties at the police station and serving the public with great responsibility, lost her life unexpectedly in the accident. SP Srinivas Rao expressed his sorrow, stating that her absence is an irreplaceable loss to the district police force.

He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family and assured that the police department would provide full support and assistance to them during this difficult time.