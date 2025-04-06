District SP T. Srinivas Rao Pays Glowing Tributes to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 118th Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr. Jagjivan Ram located in front of the Government Hospital in the district headquarters. He also garlanded the portrait of the great leader at the District Police Office.

As part of the commemorative event held at the District Police Office, the SP highlighted Dr. Jagjivan Ram’s immense contributions as a freedom fighter, social reformer, and statesman who rose from a marginalized community to serve the nation in various capacities for over four decades. He noted that Dr. Jagjivan Ram not only held key ministerial roles but also served as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, demonstrating exemplary leadership and commitment to the country.

The SP emphasized Dr. Jagjivan Ram’s inspirational journey marked by self-confidence and unwavering dedication. He recalled his active participation in the Indian freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi, and his role in India’s first cabinet post-independence. As the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Jagjivan Ram played a crucial role in ushering in the Green Revolution, which helped make India self-sufficient in food production.

SP Srinivas Rao urged the youth to draw inspiration from such legendary leaders and carry forward their ideals and vision for the nation.

The event was attended by DSP Sri Y. Mogulaiah, Gadwal CI Tanguturi Srinu, RI Venkatesh, Town SI Kalyan Kumar, RSIs Vijay Bhaskar and Chandra Kanth, DCRB staff, SB and IT personnel, and other staff members who also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Jagjivan Ram.