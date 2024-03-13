DK Aruna along with Bharath Prasad Visits Jogulamba Temples

The Bharatiya Jamata party National Vice President and DK Aruna along with the Nagarkurnool contestant P Bharath Prasad visited to the 5th Shakti peeth called Alampur Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temples on Wednesday as a part of commencement of Nagar Kurnool parliament election campaign.

The BJP National Vice President along with the Nagarkurnool contestant Bharath have performed a special Pooja for Jogulamba sameta Bala Brahmeswara Swami seeking a grand victory for BJP to both the Constituencies Mahaboob Nagar and Nagarkurnool.

The temple committee members and priests warmly welcomed DK Aruna, Pothuganti Ramulu EX MP and the Nagarkurnool contestant Bharth, and made special arrangements for darshan.Later they had been given teerha ,Prasadas .

On this occasion DK Aruna prayed to the goddess to provide a great victory to all the BJP candidates in the coming parliament elections,and Narendra Modi to become PM ones again in coming parliament elections.

She has also started that the Prime minister Narendra Modi will be campaign in Nagar Kurnool on 16 th March.She also added that we will win both the parliament seats in erstwhile Mahabub nagar.

The former National BC commission member Talloju Acharya,The BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy,Jakka Raghunandan Reddy, Purushottam Reddy, Sudhakar Rao district president,were reached Alampur with a Huge convoy .

Later they have grandly welcomed by the district BJP leaders at Jammulamma temple, from where the a large bike rally has initiated by the BJP party' to promote the content Bharath Prasad who have been selected for the Nagarkurnool constituency.

Speaking to the wide level meeting held in DK Bangla DK Aruna hs stated that,the party cader should work hard to win Bharath Prasad from Nagar Kurnool atleast 50 thousand votes majority.

The Congress government in Telangana state is boasting the people by 6 guarantees 100 days ,they could not provide a single guaranty completely, even after 90 days new rule.

The Central Government has been providing many schemes for the all the categories of people like input subsidy for farmers in fertilizers,free ration for poor, subsidised gass for poor women through Uujwal yojana.Toliets for rural people through Swach Bharat,6 thousand rupees through Kisan Samman etc.