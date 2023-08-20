DK Aruna arrested in Nirmal, Bandi calls it as evil act

Nirmal: There was a tense situation in the wake of the hunger strike by former MLA and BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy against the Nirmal Master Plan. BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, who was going to show support to Maheshwar Reddy, was stopped by the police on the way.

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay was furious over this. He said that he strongly condemns DK Aruna's arrest. Arresting DK Aruna, who was going to show solidarity with Maheshwar Reddy, who is initiating on the Nirmal Master Plan, and taking her to the police station was said to be an evil act.

Bandi Sanjay made it clear that people are watching the trends of KCR's dictator and soon the KCR government will be fired.

Lakhs of poor people across Telangana are left without their own houses. KCR does not care if some are unable to pay rent and others are suffering due to lack of support. KCR is running an unscrupulous government. The list of double bedroom beneficiaries should be disclosed immediately. What has happened to the 2.5 lakh houses sanctioned by the Modi government," asked Bandi Sanjay.