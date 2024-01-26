DK Aruna counters Vamshi’s allegation as cheap politics

Mahbubnagar: Mahbubnagar witnessed a fiery exchange in the political arena as DK Aruna, National Vice President of BJP, vehemently countered allegations made by CWC member Vamshi Chand.

In a press conference on Thursday, Aruna refuted claims that she demanded Rs 15 crore from Congress party leaders to contest as Mahbubnagar MP in the 2019 elections. The political drama escalated as Aruna not only dismissed the allegations but also threw a bold challenge at Vamshi Chand.

Arunadismissed Chand’s claims as “completely false” and accused him of seeking free publicity by levelling baseless accusations. Taking potshots at her accuser, she stated, “I can understand how desperate Vamshi Chand is to get recognition in Mahbubnagar. His utterances are shameless and uncultured.”

The challenge issued by Aruna added a dramatic twist to the unfolding saga. She declared, “I will come to any place and date of your choosing, and I will promise in any temple that I have not asked for any money for contesting as MP on the Congress ticket. However, you should also abide by the condition that you bring all those senior Congress members you mentioned and have them come to the temple to promise that I asked them for money to contest as a Congress MP.”