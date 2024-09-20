DK Aruna Demands Strict Punishment for Use of Animal Fat in Tirumala Laddu Preparation

Gadwal: DK Aruna Demands Strict Action Against Those Responsible

Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna expressed shock over the confirmation in tests that animal fat was used in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Sri Vari Laddu Prasadam. She called the incident deeply distressing and emphasized that the Hindu community strongly condemns it. Aruna praised the ruling coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for bringing this matter to light and urged them to take decisive action.

She further demanded that a special committee should be formed to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure that the true culprits are identified and punished severely.