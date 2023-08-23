DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna here on Tuesday criticised the BRS saying its first list of MLA candidates exposed MLC K Kavitha fake ‘diksha’ in Delhi demanding the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.



Addressing the media, she accused the BRS leader of enacting a fake ‘diksha’ to divert people's attention from her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam. She asked Kavitha why she did not demand his father, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to give 33 per cent seats to women in the ensuing Assembly elections?

Aruna recalled how the former Nizambad MP had joined other parties and tore Bills intended to provide women's reservationsl. She asked does KCR not see any other woman while allocating seats other than his daughter. The BJP leader pointed out that ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured women by allocating key ministries of finance, defence and external affairs, long held by men’. The NDA had fielded an adivasi woman for the top post, but the BRS voted against her in the presidential elections’.

Lashing out at babus in the State bureaucracy, she termed as ‘unfortunate’ not a single CMO official responded when atrocities took place against women in the heart of the city. "Officials seem to have been caught in political madness in the KCR government. By kneeling before the CM officials have been bringing disrepute to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)."

Aruna alleged that officials are giving directions from the top to give benefits of various schemes to the BRS cadre. ‘If they are so interested in politics they should resign and join’

On land auctions by the government, she said an acre of land was said to cost Rs 100 crore. How can the common man purchase it, she asked, accusing the ruling party of robbing lands in collusion with corporates. ‘Expensive lands have been sold at throwaway prices and allocated in the name of party offices. The advance liquor tenders are meant to fill government coffers to siphon off funds ahead of the Assembly elections’.

Asserting that the Assembly polls are to be held in this December, she said the BRS candidates were facing many allegations.

‘Only five seats of SC and ST reserved candidates have been changed; the rest remained the same. Only 22 seats have been given to BCs; the Mudiraj community constituting a large BC population has not got a single seat. KCR wants people to vote BRS by seeing him and not considering credentials of contestants’.

Aruna claimed that the Congress and BRS have entered a secret pact and making all-out efforts to stop the BJP. She alleged that the BRS and Congress are using money power to ensure other parties won’t have space and their voices are not heard. People from all walks of life in Telangana are looking at the BJP as BRS lost their trust.

The BRS and KCR conspiracies can’t stop BJP from coming to power.

She phoo-phooed the BRS chief’s claims that he was contesting from Kamareddy at the request of Gampa Govardhan, saying KCR is feeling insecurity for keeping aside a BC for the seat. ‘Can he contest against Akbaruddin Owaisi or Eatala, Aruna asked.