DK Aruna lambasts KCR

Hyderabad: National BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he was trying to divert the attention of the people by visiting Delhi and blaming the Centre on the issue of paddy procurement from the State farmers.

In a statement, Aruna asked the CM to change his tone and tenor against the Centre. She said KCR was only worried about votes and seats in the State. Referring to the CM's decision to pay Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia to farmers of other States she said he was not worried about the plight of the State farmers. Aruna said the State was not worried about the family members of the Telangana martyrs. She alleged that the CM had looted people of the State in the guise of liquor shop tenders.

The BJP leader mocked that KCR would secure the number one award in the world for looting people of Telangana. She asked the CM to come to the rescue of State farmers by keeping his arrogance aside.