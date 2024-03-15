Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool
The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has urged the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district people to make successful the" VIJAYA SANKLP " (bahiranga...
The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has urged the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district people to make successful the" VIJAYA SANKLP " (bahiranga sabha.) public meeting which willbe held on Saturday evening at Kalvakurthy road in Nagarkurnool constituency. The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna along with the Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu,and the BJP Contestant candidate P Bharti Prasad visited the meeting venue to inspect the arrangements for the Prime minister Narendra Modi's meeting.
On this occasion she has directed the caders to reach in a large scale at 10.30 am to the meeting hall and look after the arrangements.She has also stated that there is a need of our country to elect Modi as PM for one more time to make developing India in to the devloped India.
EX MLA NVVS Reddy, MP Ramulu, Bharath Prasad, Ramachandra Reddy were participated.