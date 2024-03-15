DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool

The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has urged the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district people to make successful the" VIJAYA SANKLP " (bahiranga sabha.) public meeting which willbe held on Saturday evening at Kalvakurthy road in Nagarkurnool constituency. The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna along with the Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu,and the BJP Contestant candidate P Bharti Prasad visited the meeting venue to inspect the arrangements for the Prime minister Narendra Modi's meeting.

On this occasion she has directed the caders to reach in a large scale at 10.30 am to the meeting hall and look after the arrangements.She has also stated that there is a need of our country to elect Modi as PM for one more time to make developing India in to the devloped India.



EX MLA NVVS Reddy, MP Ramulu, Bharath Prasad, Ramachandra Reddy were participated.