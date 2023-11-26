DK Shivakumar asks people to vote for Congress and send KCR to farmhouse

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka State DK Shivakumar said that KCR should be confined to the farmhouse by voting for the Congress Party and winning in the upcoming elections. On Saturday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated in the election campaign meeting organized in Gandhinagar in support of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress candidate for Musheerabad constituency.

On this occasion, he said that if they don't vote for Telangana state chief minister's car sign, CM KCR will have to go to the farmhouse. He said all the people should vote for the Congress party and restrict KCR to the farmhouse.

He said that six guarantee schemes have been introduced for the people and stated that public welfare schemes are being implemented in the state of Karnataka. He said in Telangana state too, the six guarantee schemes will be implemented for the benefit of the people and expressed confidence that the Congress party will win in the coming elections and urged people to vote for Anjan Kumar Yadav.

DK said that KCR government is spreading false news saying that that public welfare schemes are not being implemented in Karnataka. He said he will show.







