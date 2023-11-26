Live
- Israel FM Cohen slams Irish PM for saying released Gaza hostage was 'found' after she was 'lost'
- Will savour the moment of silence on Kohli’s dismissal for a long time, says Pat Cummins
- Big market for NPOs to raise funds
- UP Cong extends Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign by a month
- Why have wedding ceremonies abroad, celebrate here: PM Modi
- NASA tests next-gen Mars helicopter design on Earth and Red Planet
- 'Became a national party despite govt targeting us' : Kejriwal on AAP's 11th foundation day
- Modi wants KCR to remain in power in Telangana: Rahul
- One burnt alive after fire breaks out in a car Adibatla
- Retiree turns waste quarry land into a mini forest
Just In
DK Shivakumar asks people to vote for Congress and send KCR to farmhouse
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka State DK Shivakumar said that KCR should be confined to the farmhouse by voting for the Congress Party and winning in the upcoming elections
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka State DK Shivakumar said that KCR should be confined to the farmhouse by voting for the Congress Party and winning in the upcoming elections. On Saturday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated in the election campaign meeting organized in Gandhinagar in support of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress candidate for Musheerabad constituency.
On this occasion, he said that if they don't vote for Telangana state chief minister's car sign, CM KCR will have to go to the farmhouse. He said all the people should vote for the Congress party and restrict KCR to the farmhouse.
He said that six guarantee schemes have been introduced for the people and stated that public welfare schemes are being implemented in the state of Karnataka. He said in Telangana state too, the six guarantee schemes will be implemented for the benefit of the people and expressed confidence that the Congress party will win in the coming elections and urged people to vote for Anjan Kumar Yadav.
DK said that KCR government is spreading false news saying that that public welfare schemes are not being implemented in Karnataka. He said he will show.