DM HO flags a rally on the National de warming day

Gadwal: District Medical and Health Officer (DM HO) Dr. Sasikala initiated a rally in Jogulamba Gadwal district at Krishnaveni Chowk today in anticipation of National Deworming Day tomorrow. The rally, which featured activists chanting slogans, proceeded from Krishnaveni Chowk to the old bus stand. Dr. Sasikala emphasized the importance of deworming and announced that the deworming medication, albendazole, would be administered as part of the campaign.

Dr. Sasikala instructed that albendazole tablets should be distributed to Anganwadi Centers for children aged 1-5 years, where the tablets should be powdered and mixed with water for consumption. For children aged 6-19 years, the tablets should be chewed and swallowed in junior colleges and schools. She highlighted that the albendazole tablet helps control anemia and improves nutrient availability. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of washing hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet. The staff of the district medical and health department actively participated in the program, ensuring its success.