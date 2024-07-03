DMF to turn SHG members into Lakhpati Didis: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy said his ministry has been widely carrying out service programmes in 645 districts of 23 States across the country under the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

On Tuesday, he disclosed this after inaugurating the DMF stall set up under the Union Ministry of Mines in the national capital.

Kishan Reddy said that following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these service programmes are implemented as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of coal and other mineral mines for the people of all sections under the District Collectors.

He said, "We are carrying out programmes to provide education, health care, employment opportunities, skills, necessary training, and encouragement to the self-help groups of the people in the mining areas."

“Further, there is a fund of more than Rs 92,000 crore under DMF across the country. Out of this, 3,29,945 projects have been undertaken by spending Rs 50,900 crore. Out of this, 1,88,642 projects have been completed," he added. The main objective of the PM is to turn the women of self-help groups into 'LakhpatiDidis'.

As part of this, through DMF funds, efforts are being made to encourage self-help groups, give proper recognition to their products, and provide them with sources of income in the coming days. Against this backdrop, a DMF stall was started, he said. The Union Minister said that women's self-help groups will be given more encouragement in a step-by-step manner in the coming days. A permanent stall is already set up in Delhi, and the ministry's objective is to advance development while giving priority to environmental protection.