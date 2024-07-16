DMHO assures action against unqualified doctors, unsafe drugs

Gadwal: In the villages of Aija mandal, within the Gadwal district, locals who relied on PMPs (Private Medical Practitioners) and RMPs (Registered Medical Practitioners) for their medical needs received a shock after it came to light about various unlicensed and unauthorised practices being conducted there.

In Venkatapur, Aija mandal, district medical officers, armed with warrants, descended upon a nondescript clinic. Inside, they found an array of medical equipment: scanning machines, X-ray machines, and shelves lined with unlicensed drugs. The practitioners, who lacked the necessary qualifications, were treating serious conditions, including administering antibiotics and performing scans on pregnant women. The clinic was immediately seized, and notices were issued to the practitioners. During the recent raids, similar unsanctioned practices were discovered, including unauthorised acupuncture treatments and the use of fake medical certificates. Three private clinics in Gadwal town were shut down, their shelves emptied of illegal drugs and medical supplies.

In Erra valli, Itikyal mandal, another shocking discovery was made. A doctor was operating a nursing home using a fake certificate. The medical officers swiftly closed the establishment, vowing to take strict action against such deceit.

Meanwhile, in Baligera, Gattu mandal, a private clinic was found stocked with unlicensed drugs. The authorities seized the clinic and issued a stern warning to the practitioner.

The district’s medical officer, Dr Anjali Reddy, addressed the community in a town hall meeting on Monday. “Selling unlicensed drugs and providing unqualified treatment is not just unethical; it’s a crime. We are committed to protecting our community’s health, and we will take severe actions against those who violate these standards. If you encounter any such practices, report them immediately.”