DNA of BRS, Cong same, claims Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman here on Tuesday asserted that while BJP is for ‘Sab Ka Vikas', the BRS stands for 'KCR family Vikas' and Congress 'Rahul family Vikas' party.

Addressing the media, he said those working in the two parties were bonded labour for the two families. He accused the BRS of failing to implement assurances and it now enacted a drama by going to the Election Commission seeking permission to implement assurances.

The BRS did not issue a single ration card, but wanted to give them ahead of elections. Similarly, the Congress is talking language of declarations and guarantees to fool people. "The DNA of the Congress and BRS are same; they are competing to win elections on minority votes," he claimed.

Dr. Laxman said the Congress-ruled States have not reduced LPG cylinder price;. the BRS has not reduced petrol and LPG price. But eying elections, the parties have been giving assurances to reduce LPG price.

Clarifying the party's announcement to make a BC State CM, he said, 'making a BC the CM does not mean he works only for BCs, but, to give their due to BCs in political power as part of social justice and social engineering.

The MP said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have been making charges and counter-charges against each other's party. ‘Both parties are enacting a drama while having a secret.’

He said the BJP manifesto would be people's manifesto with achievable goals and targets rather than giving more assurances and making false promises Pointing out thar the Congress had power from panchayt to Parliament, but it never cared for SCs, SCs and other deprived sections, rather than using them as voting machines.

He recalled that none other than a top Congress leader had said even if it gets 58 seats MLAs would leave. ‘This makes it clear that, like earlier, the leaders elected would sell them in retail and wholesale prices’. Dr Laxman urged people to support ‘double engine sarkar’.