Do not implement NEP in Telangana, urges AIFRTE chief to govt

All-India Forum of Right to Education (AIFRTE) chairman professor Jagmohan Singh
Highlights

Do not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), as it was against social justice, and adopt an education policy in line with the constitutional values, urged the All-India Forum of Right to Education (AIFRTE), chairman, professor Jagmohan Singh on Sunday.

Jagmohan Singh, who was elected AIFRTE chairman at the seventh national council has pledged to build a national-level people's movement against the 'fascist' educational policy of the Central government.

AIFRTE executive secretary Dr V Prasad stated that NEP would make education a business, with fee hikes in prominent educational institutions resulting in the poor and backward sections of society being denied opportunities to enter reputed government institutions to study.

AIFRTE executive member Prof G Haragopal said that only a strong people's movement can stop the 'destruction' NEP is causing. He urged the democratic, left, and opposition parties to come together to reject the anti-people NEP.

The three-day AIFRTE national council meeting that concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday was attended by 200 representatives from 12 states.

It passed a resolution to scrap NEP and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations, demanded the release of Prof Anand Teltumbde, and also end attacks on student and teacher movements among other issues.

