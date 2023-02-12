Do not want to continue in worthless post: Nakrekal MPP

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MPP Sridevi questioned party leaders why they gave posting at Nakrekal to MPDO who is having ACB cases on him. She made these sensational comments during the ZP general body meeting held in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Sridevi said for three and a half years the authorities are not solving her problem. She said she does not want to continue in a worthless post.

She alleged that the MLA was doing at his discretion without following the protocol. She stated that she was intentionally ignored during minister Sabitha Indra Reddy recent tour to Nakrekal and added that MLA has been threatening officials against her.

She alleged that police also showing discrimination to her supporters.

She expressed her anger over stopping the programme of presenting appreciation certificates to teachers by her. She openly demanded officials to remove or shift MPDO who she don't want.