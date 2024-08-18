  • Menu
Doctors stage protests, medical services halted

A dharna was staged at district collectorate here on Saturday protesting the heinous act of rape and brutal murder of a medical post graduate student at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospitalin Kolkata of West Bengal.

Karimnagar : A dharna was staged at district collectorate here on Saturday protesting the heinous act of rape and brutal murder of a medical post graduate student at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospitalin Kolkata of West Bengal.

About 1,200 private and government doctors, post graduates, internees, medical students, paramedical staff, nurses and nursing students, medical representatives, advocates, teachers participated in the protest. IMA president Dr Polasa Ramkiran and secretary Dr Gangum Venkatreddy led the dharna that lasted for more than two hours. Protestors demanded arrest of the culprits and stringent punishment be meted to those involved without any delay or interference of political leaders. As the hospitals were closed, all types of medical services were withdrawn for 24 hours except emergency services. Hospitals in Karimnagar looked deserted as the doctors protested on the road. Medical services were stopped at dispensaries as well.

