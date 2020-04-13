Dog saves owner's life in Cobra attack, died due to snakebite in Khammam district

Dogs are known for the faithfulness towards their owners, fight for them during the life risk moment. In a similar incident, a pet dog saved it's owners life from a Cobra snake attack and died due to snakebite. This tragedy happened at Gopala Kunta in Kallur town of Khammam district.

Going into the details, Kishore, a resident of Gopala Kunta, works as an RMP doctor. His family has a dog, which they named it as Snoopy. On Saturday (April 11) afternoon when Kishore was sleeping in the backroom of his house, a Cobra snake entered under his bed.

Snoopy noticed this and began to beak loudly and alerted Kishore. At that time, Cobra tried to get on to the bed, where Snoopy immediately jumped on to the snake and pushed it to a side and got into a fight.

In this context, Snoopy suffered snake bites, and by risking life, it took the snake out of the house. Meanwhile, the family members brought sticks and killed the snake.

Later, they rushed Snoopy to the veterinary hospital for treatment, where it died on the way. With the death of Snoopy, Kishore and his family members expressed deep shock.