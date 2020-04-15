Donations pour in for Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Representatives of various industries and builders associations have come forward to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) as their contribution to the government's efforts in combating Coronavirus.

CM Relief Fund cheques were handed over to Minister KTR at Pragathi Bhavan today. Minister appreciated all the various companies and representatives for supporting the state government in combating the virus.

Natco Pharma Limited donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 2.50 Crore and also facilitated medicines and equipment worth Rs 1.50 Crore to help augment the state's combat on COVID19.

Malabar Group of Companies donated Rs One Crore to CM Relief Fund. Under the corporate social responsibility initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds started providing essential grocery kits to needy people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Region.

Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd also donated Rs One Crore to CM Relief Fund.

Telangana Builders Federation and their member organizations donated Rs 46 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

While Vignana Jyothi Society donated Rs 40 lakhs, Gokaraju Rangaraju Educational Society donated Rs 25 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Hyderabad Golf Association, Pennar Industries Ltd, Vertex Home Pvt Ltd, and Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd donated Rs 25 Lakh each to CM Relief Fund.

While Sark Projects India Pvt Ltd and The Sisters of Ann of Providence Central donated Rs 20 Lakh each.

Vasavi Club, Hyderabad, Sree Sai Ram Enterprises and Suchitra Academy donated Rs 10 Lakh each to CM Relief Fund.

Philanthropists and residents of Serilingampally constituency contributed Rs 9, 50, 000 to CM Relief Fund.

Chitra Layout Welfare Association and other Welfare associations (total 26 cheques) donated Rs 5, 92, 116. Sant Shri Rajaramji Kalbi Samaj Trust donated Rs 5, 51, 000.