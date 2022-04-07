Don't allow protests sans permission: Telangana High Court to State police

Hyderabad: Justice K Lalitha of State High Court on Wednesday ordered the police authorities to take action against organisers who blocked the state and national highways without obtaining prior permission from the police.



On the insistence of Chinnolla Naresh Reddy, counsel appearing for the petitioner, the Judge further directed the police authorities of the State to henceforth not permit any protests in public places without obtaining prior permission from the police.

The court sought counter from Home department in two weeks duly furnishing all the details regarding the cases booked against the responsible persons who blocked the highways without prior permission.

Naresh Reddy placed some photographs showing an ambulance that was blocked on a national highway due to TRS rasta roko. When the Judge ordered the GP Home to obtain instructions from the respondent police authorities whether the organisers of rasta roko obtained prior permission or not, T Srikanth, GP Home informed the court that nobody has obtained any permission from the police authorities. And therefore, they were booking cases against the organisers and no untoward incident had taken place during the protest. The case was adjourned for two weeks.