Don't be afraid of police: former MP Vivek

Bellampally (Mancherial): Voter percentage has increased from 8 to 35% for BJP in Dubbaka and GHMC elections, said former MP G Vivek Venkat Swamy.

Speaking at a party workers' training camp in Bellampally town on Saturday, he said that they won 50 seats in GHMC elections instead of 25 as expected. He appealed to the party workers not to be afraid of police, remembering that he was in jail for two days before his daughter's marriage.

The former MP said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brought Kaleshwaram project in the name of redesigning while Kaka Venkat Swamy brought Pranahita-Chevella project.

He alleged that KCR got the secretariat demolished in order to make his son and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to become the CM. Stating that people believe that BJP is the only alternative to the TRS, he said KCR is afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said before the formation of Telangana State, Singareni had 63,000 workers and KCR had the credit of removing 17,000 workers of them.

He questioned the TRS government why it is reluctant to entrust the murder case of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani to CBI, when its leaders were not involved in the murder case. He urged the BJP workers to hoist the party flag on April 6 marking the formation of BJP.