Don’t be in a hurry to join Congress, says MP Arvind

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind referring to the leaders joining in Congress, on Tuesday suggested not to be in a hurry to join the old grand party and added that even if they join they will have join the BJP at last.



Telangana Congress is gaining pace in the State with the series of leaders of leaders joinings and series of leaders reaching Delhi to chalk out a strategy continue their winning streak in Telangana after Karnataka. It is to mention here that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao are already in Delhi and have confirmed about their induction in the old grand party soon.

Referring to the leaders joinning Congress the Nizamabad MP suggested that the leaders should not join the Congress in haste. He said that all those who joined Congress will come back to BJP. He expressed confidence that BJP will win the upcoming elections. He said that the BJP has a strategy in place on how to win in Khammam.

Referring to the Nizamabad MLC and daughter of K Kavitha, Arvind said that no one is above the law. He complained that KCR was trying to protect his daughter. He said that if the people vote for KCR family party, their assets will increase. He recalled Modi's call to vote for the BJP if people want the future of their children.